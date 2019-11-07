NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected President of the UAE for a fourth five-year term.

''Our congratulations to President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of UAE.

I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to further grow and deepen,'' said Narendra Modi in a message of congratulations on his Twitter account.

Sheikh Khalifa is the incumbent President of the UAE and was first elected President of the UAE by the Supreme Council of the Union on 3rd November, 2004.