UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Prime Minister Congratulates Khliafa Bin Zayed On Being Re-elected President Of UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

India's Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa bin Zayed on being re-elected President of UAE

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected President of the UAE for a fourth five-year term.

''Our congratulations to President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of UAE.

I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to further grow and deepen,'' said Narendra Modi in a message of congratulations on his Twitter account.

Sheikh Khalifa is the incumbent President of the UAE and was first elected President of the UAE by the Supreme Council of the Union on 3rd November, 2004.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Twitter Narendra Modi UAE November

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

1 hour ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

59 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

UAE committed to strengthening cooperation with in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.