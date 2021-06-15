UrduPoint.com
India's Space Technology Participation At Expo 2020 Reviewed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 15th June, 2021 (WAM) – India’s Minister in charge of space technology, Dr Jitendra Singh has reviewed preparations for showcasing the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space at Expo 2020.

Space technology is one of 11 themes that India is planning to display at its national pavilion at Expo 2020. Dr Singh hoped the showcasing of India's capacity and its successes in the field of space technology will be keenly followed by the comity of nations taking part in Expo 2020 and offer them leads in conceptualising their own space programmes and projects.

Senior officers of the Indian government and members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) attended the review meeting, according to a readout of the meeting by the Department of Space, headed by the Minister.

Dr Singh said it is a matter of pride that India’s ascent on the international arena will be contributed to significantly by its space capabilities. He referred in this context to India’s Moon mission and its Mars mission.

Dr Singh, who is also Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) of India, said the North East sections of the Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 will project the country’s "Act East" initiative of linking India’s eastern region with South East Asia.

"The impetus given to the bamboo sector and products by the government and its applications in various fields will be a big attraction for the world going green. India will present to the world through Expo 2020 its leading role in areas like pharmaceuticals, gems, jewelry, start-ups, food processing, ancient heritage and culture, besides its prowess in space sector," the Minister said, according to the readout.

