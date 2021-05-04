UrduPoint.com
India's Tally Of Coronavirus Infections Crosses 20 Million

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 20 million

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, boosted by 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. It took the south Asian country just over four months to add 10 million cases, versus more than ten months for its first 10 million.

