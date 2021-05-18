UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Tally Of Coronavirus Infections Crosses 25 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:15 AM

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329, Reuters reported.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone.

The country's total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

Related Topics

India World United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

11 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

10 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

10 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.