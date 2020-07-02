UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Tally Of Coronavirus Infections Crosses 600,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 600,000

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) India's coronavirus infections surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, with 17,834 deaths, as authorities battled to contain the pandemic while easing lockdown rules, officials and the health ministry said.

According to Reuters, the increase presents a severe challenge for India's strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

An easing phase called "Unlock 2" was announced on Monday, allowing more economic activities to resume even as some densely populated containment zones stay under lockdown, the agency added.

Related Topics

India Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Security Council adopts resolution calling for glo ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Press: Despite the pandemic, Dubai marks anoth ..

17 minutes ago

China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, sign ..

47 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 July 2020

47 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, de ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.