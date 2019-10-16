SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The India-based Texol Lubritech, a joint venture of Gandhar Oil Refinery India, has officially inaugurated its first overseas manufacturing unit in the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, Sharjah, making its first expansion move outside of India.

The US$12 million manufacturing unit was opened by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, in the presence of Ramesh Parekh, Chairman of the group; Simon Philip, Vice Chairman and CEO of the company; several investors, businessmen and senior officials.

The 215, 278 sq.ft. plant is the third facility for Gandhar Oil Refinery India, to be opened with two other manufacturing plants already in operation in India.

The automated plant manufactures a complete range of white oils, LLP, HLP, transformer oils, rubber processing oils, industrial and automotive lubricants to cater to the ever-increasing demand of cosmetics, pharma, transformers rubber, steel, automobile and other various types of industries. The capacity of the plant is 100,000 MT/annum.

Commenting on the announcement, Al Mazrouei said, "The opening of Texol’s first overseas unite reflects HFZA’s prominent position as a preferred destination for the world’s leading industrial companies and would further enhance Sharjah’s illustrious reputation as a global hub for industrial companies."