India@75 Celebrations Launched In UAE

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:30 PM

India@75 celebrations launched in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Indian diplomatic missions in the UAE have launched the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s independence.

"I am happy to announce today the formal launch of the India@75 celebrations here in the UAE, Starting from today, the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and our Consulate in Dubai will regularly organise events and digital initiatives, in the buildup towards the 75th anniversary of our Independence on 15 August, 2022, " said Pavan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, in a virtual event on Tuesday.

The celebrations will include a series of cultural and digital initiatives and events, undertaken by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, Kapoor added.

"Even though the actual anniversary will fall on 15th August 2022, the celebrations have been launched by our Prime Minister on 12 March 2021, exactly 75 weeks before the 75th anniversary. The India@75 celebrations will be celebrated till 15th August 2023 as the ‘celebrations of the people,’" the envoy explained.

He urged all Indians residing the UAE to come forward and partner with the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate in Dubai in participating and organising such events.

"We will also work towards organising a ‘Week of Indian Culture’ all over the UAE sometime next year, by which time hopefully there will also be much greater in-person participation possible at events," Kapoor said.

