UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Banks Approved To Transfer Assets Via "participation Agreements"

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:15 PM

Indian banks approved to transfer assets via "participation agreements"

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 30th December, 2020 (WAM) – India’s Ministry of Finance today notified that banking units are free to transfer assets to or from other financial institutions, persons resident in India and persons resident outside India through any internationally recognised standard risk participation agreement.

This will be done through the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) which was established in April this year with its head office in Gandhinagar, capital of Gujarat state.

Its establishment followed legislation passed by Parliament in December 2019 to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities via IFSCs as part of economic reforms. The Gandhinagar IFSC is the first in India.

The Ministry said "transfer of assets through the risk participation agreement route is a common practice in many jurisdictions especially in the field of trade finance. Such risk participation is undertaken as a bilateral contract under a standard document called a risk participation agreement between two institutions."

With today’s notification, risk participation of foreign Currency assets through banking units in IFSC instead of banks in foreign jurisdictions is expected to become popular. The Ministry noted that the most common risk participation agreement is the Master Risk Participation Agreement developed by the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade, the Washington-based global association for organizations actively engaged in international banking transactions

Related Topics

India Parliament Gandhinagar New Delhi April December 2019 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo successfully transports Brazilia ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

6 minutes ago

District admin Swat holds Kuli Katchehri in Sher P ..

23 seconds ago

VC expresses grief over Kamran Azizullah Abro demi ..

29 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for next 24 hours

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.