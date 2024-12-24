Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 9 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) A recent analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian investors continued to top the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of 2024, with 12,142 new companies.

The findings highlight Dubai’s strong appeal among Indian investors and entrepreneurs.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 6,061 new companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024, while Egypt followed with 3,611 new companies registering as chamber members.

The number of new Syrian companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of the year reached 2,062, placing the country fourth among the top nationalities of new member companies.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 1,886 new companies joining the chamber, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 1,669 new Bangladeshi companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024.

Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 1,346 new member companies, and China claimed the eighth spot with 1,109 new companies joining the chamber’s membership.

Jordan ranked ninth on the list, with 1,069 new Jordanian companies registering as chamber members. Sudan claimed the tenth spot, with 1,007 new companies joining the chamber’s membership during the first nine months of the year.

In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member companies joining the chamber between Q1-Q3 2024, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 41.5% of the total.

The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.3% of the total. This was followed by the construction sector in third place at 10.4%, and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.6%. The social and personal services sector came in fifth place at 6.8%.