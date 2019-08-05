Indian businessman Anoop Moopen latest to receive 10-year UAE 'Gold Card' visa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Indian national Anoop Moopen, Chairman and Managing Director of the contracting company AZTEC Group, and Director of Aster DM Healthcare Group - one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in the GCC - has received the Gold Card 10-year visa by the UAE, it has been revealed.

Moopen is one of the first recipients - which include 6,800 qualified expats who have brought in an estimated AED100 billion in investments to the country - to receive the gesture following the official announcement in May. The businessman's wife and two children also received the long-term residency visa.

"It is an honour to receive this residency status as an appreciation for my efforts towards the development of the real estate and healthcare sector in the region.

This gesture strengthens the fact that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Government of UAE believe in the work I do and in my vision to further contribute to the development of this beautiful country," said Moopen.

At least four hundred outstanding expatriates, including business leaders, have received the Gold Card since the permanent residency was introduced in May, 2019, according to an announcement of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in June.