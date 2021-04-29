Indian capital lockdown extended till Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) India’s capital, New Delhi, will go into total lockdown for a week until Monday next week, the Chief Minister of Delhi state, Arvind Kejriwal, announced today.

The national capital has been in lockdown since the night of 16th April for the weekend. That shutdown is now being extended for a week: Everything will remain closed, except providers of essential services.

Residents are required not to leave their homes, except for dire emergencies.

Those leaving the city or entering will be allowed to travel to and from airports but will have to produce their tickets if stopped for checking.

The extension of the lockdown was announced after India reported in excess of 270,000 COVID-19 infections during the past 24 hours. This is a record for the country since the onset of the pandemic last year. Delhi has the highest infection rate among all cities. The number of fatalities from the pandemic is so far 178,000.