Indian carrier Vistara launches Dubai flight service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) Dubai Airports celebrated the arrival of the inaugural flight of full service Indian carrier Vistara from Mumbai at a ceremony at Dubai International, DXB, on Wednesday.

Vistara’s daily non-stop service between Mumbai and Dubai will offer an additional choice to the tens of thousands of passengers who travel between the two cities daily, said Dubai Airports in a press statement today.

With the launch of Vistara’s flights, DXB is now served by six Indian carriers operating some 370 weekly flights to 21 destinations across India.

India was the single largest destination country for Dubai International in 2018 with 12.3 million passengers, of which Mumbai contributed 2.5 million making it DXB’s second busiest destination city by traffic volume.