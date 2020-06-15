UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Cities Announce Stringent New Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Indian cities announce stringent new restrictions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 15th June, 2020 (WAM) – Racing to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 infections in its urban areas, Indian cities today announced a series of stringent steps, some bordering on a new lockdown.

In Tamil Nadu state, the local government declared a total lockdown from 19th June till the end of this month in the state capital of Chennai. The cities of Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram and the entire district of Chengalpattu will also be in lockdown.

In the National Capital Territory of Delhi, representatives of all political parties attended an unprecedented meeting called by India’s Home Minister Amit Shah even as sweeping steps were announced, including a decision to shut down one of the capital’s main railways stations and convert all its seven platforms into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals.

Five hundred train coaches are being parked between these seven platforms after converting them into healthcare facilities, providing 8,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients to overcome shortage of accommodation in regular hospitals.

Shah announced the doubling of testing for COVID-19 infections in Delhi within the next two days and trebling of testing capacity in six days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, ruled out the re-imposition of total lockdown in the national capital.

The state of Karnataka imposed a three-day institutional quarantine for those coming into Karnataka from Chennai and Delhi followed by 11 days of home quarantine. Karnataka already quarantines for 14 days people coming from Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra state.

Meanwhile, Kerala relaxed the rules for people travelling to the state for upto seven days, allowing them to enter Kerala without having to undergo mandatory quarantine. This will apply to those entering the state for government work, business, medical purposes, court cases and real estate dealings.

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said India so far had recorded 332,424 COVID-19 infections. Of these, there have been 169,798 recoveries and 9,520 deaths, leaving 153,106 active cases at present.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai Shortage Chief Minister Business Kanchipuram Chennai New Delhi June 2020 Family All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

35 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

1 hour ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

2 hours ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.