UrduPoint.com

Indian Educators To Attend Knowledge And Learning Week At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Indian educators to attend Knowledge and Learning Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) NEW DELHI, 9th November 2021 (WAM) – The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is heading a delegation of distinguished Indian educators for wide-ranging engagement throughout the thematic week of "Knowledge and Learning" at Expo 2020 Dubai, from 12th to 18th December.

The delegation will host roundtable discussions and deliver keynote speeches by eminent Indians in academia.

They will organise focused meetings and networking events. The team’s visit will provide opportunities for engagement with identified partner countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dr. Rajesh Pankaj, Additional Director of FICCI in charge of this project, said, "We would like to invite you to meet with the Indian education Delegation to Expo 2020 Dubai and explore new avenues of growth and partnerships."

Related Topics

India Education Chambers Of Commerce Dubai Visit New Delhi November December 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Cyprus&#039; counterpart dis ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Cyprus&#039; counterpart discuss cooperation

8 seconds ago
 How To Shop on Best Discount Rates From Daraz on 1 ..

How To Shop on Best Discount Rates From Daraz on 11.11 Sale - Pakistan's Biggest ..

6 minutes ago
 ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison arrives in Lahore

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison arrives in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 President of Cyprus receives UAE Foreign Minister

President of Cyprus receives UAE Foreign Minister

15 minutes ago
 Emerging technologies will not cut jobs but create ..

Emerging technologies will not cut jobs but create new ones: EU official

15 minutes ago
 SCCI holds cake-cutting ceremony on Iqbal Day

SCCI holds cake-cutting ceremony on Iqbal Day

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.