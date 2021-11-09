Indian educators to attend Knowledge and Learning Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) NEW DELHI, 9th November 2021 (WAM) – The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is heading a delegation of distinguished Indian educators for wide-ranging engagement throughout the thematic week of "Knowledge and Learning" at Expo 2020 Dubai, from 12th to 18th December.

The delegation will host roundtable discussions and deliver keynote speeches by eminent Indians in academia.

They will organise focused meetings and networking events. The team’s visit will provide opportunities for engagement with identified partner countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dr. Rajesh Pankaj, Additional Director of FICCI in charge of this project, said, "We would like to invite you to meet with the Indian education Delegation to Expo 2020 Dubai and explore new avenues of growth and partnerships."