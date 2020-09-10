UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Fintech, Healthtech Scale-ups Join First-ever Dubai Tech Tour

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:15 PM

Indian fintech, healthtech scale-ups join first-ever Dubai Tech Tour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Chamber’s representative office in India, have officially kicked off the first-ever Dubai Tech Tour, a virtual trade mission joined by 15 promising Indian scale-ups specialising in fintech and healthtech.

Organised by Dubai Startup Hub in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub, the Dubai Tech Tour will familiarise delegates with Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the emirate offers, such as its ease of doing business and strategic position allowing easy access to markets across the middle East.

The Indian scale-ups were shortlisted from a pool of 200 candidates who applied to take part in the trade mission. During the mission, the delegates will connect with relevant UAE stakeholders, including investors, corporates, and peer scale-ups, pitch their businesses and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by Dubai Chamber.

The first-of-its-kind trade mission aims to boost UAE-India collaboration in innovation-focused sectors, explore bilateral business opportunities in healthtech and fintech, and attract high-potential entrepreneurs who are bringing cutting-edge solutions to the Dubai market.

The initiative is a continuation of the Dubai Chamber’s Mumbai office and Dubai Startup Hub’s combined efforts to attract Indian scale-ups and start-ups that can support Dubai’s innovation strategy and transition to a knowledge-based economy. These efforts began last year when Dubai Startup Hub organised a roadshow to New Delhi and Bengaluru in cooperation with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, the largest hub of its kind in the region and wholly-owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, where two Indian start-ups were selected as part of a competition and awarded office space at Dtec.

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The hub has been designed to emphasis the value of public and private sector collaboration and aims to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as the main driver of the economy of Dubai and the UAE.

Related Topics

India Africa Mumbai Technology Business UAE Dubai Driver New Delhi Middle East Chamber Hub 2016 Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

OIC Signs MoU with Al-Imam Mohamed Bin Saud Univer ..

12 minutes ago

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Army Chief

21 minutes ago

Atiqa Odho extends support to Nauman Ijaz

28 minutes ago

UVAS organised workshop on “How to Win a Researc ..

39 minutes ago

S.Korea unveils 6.6 bln USD of 4th extra budget to ..

4 minutes ago

Argentina defender Quarta in Celta Vigo sights

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.