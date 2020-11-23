UrduPoint.com
Indian Government Services App Launched For UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:15 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) An international version of India’s Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance, UMANG, for the UAE and seven other countries was launched here today by Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, MEA.

UMANG is India’s "all-in-one, unified, single, secure, multi-channel, multi-lingual, multi-service mobile app. providing access to high impact services of various government departments at the Federal level and in the states," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology explained in a press release to mark the occasion.

The international version will enable non-resident Indians, NRIs, Indian students and tourists abroad and others to avail themselves of Indian government services any time. "It will also help in taking India to the outside world through Indian cultural services available on UMANG and create interest among potential foreign tourists to visit India," the press release said.

The UAE is the only Gulf country where UMANG’s services have been made available. The others are in North America, Europe, Australasia and South East Asia.

The international version of the UMANG app. can be downloaded by going to the Play Store of specific countries. Explaining the rationale behind the international launch, Prasad said global Indians were keen to connect with their ethnic roots.

It will also help others who need Indian government’s services. "UMANG must play a very proactive role for Indians abroad," he said. The Minister added that the cultural portfolio available on UMANG will be useful for NRIs to hand down information on Indian culture and heritage to the future generations of people of Indian origin.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs in charge of the Gulf and overseas Indian affairs, said the international version of UMANG will greatly enhance access to services for people abroad. He said the MEA would partner with UMANG to bring more visa and consular services on the app. platform.

