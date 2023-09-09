Open Menu

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Open Its Abu Dhabi Campus Next January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi to open its Abu Dhabi campus next January

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) Rangan Banerjee, Director of the Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) - India’s leading technical education and research institution – said that the institution’s first international campus is expected to open in Abu Dhabi in 2024, further enhancing the UAE-India distinguished relations and joint cooperation, especially in the field of higher education.

On the sidelines of the Emirates news Agency’s (WAM) visit to IIT Delhi’s campus, coinciding with the convening of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Rangan noted that the institution signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) the with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and India’s Ministry of Education this past June during the visit of Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi to the UAE.

He stressed that the IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi reflects the shared vision of the two countries in focusing on areas of educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange and investment in human capital.

Rangan explained that the institution will handle all academic matters in its new Abu Dhabi branch, including curriculums, labs, and research initiatives, in addition to participating in infrastructure planning, especially digital infrastructure, in cooperation with partners in ADEK and other relevant entities.

The Director of IIT-Delhi stated that the Abu Dhabi branch will provide an added value to the research and innovation sector in the emirate, adding that it will benefit from cooperation opportunities with institutions such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), and Technology Innovation Institute (TII) to provide integrated programmes and advanced research.

He further said that some of the areas targeted by the institute's branch in Abu Dhabi in the first phase include computer science, artificial intelligence, energy and sustainability, health care, in addition to research programmes.

