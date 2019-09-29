Indian investors show interest in DP World, Jafza

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) DP World UAE Region and the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, attracted significant interest various micro, small and medium enterprises, at the 16th CII Global SME Business Summit in New Delhi.

The recently concluded Summit was part of the India-UAE Bridge initiative, aimed at building synergies between DP World UAE Region, and India’s business sectors.

As part of the initiative, a UAE team engaged with Indian SMEs and MSMEs looking to expand their businesses outside India, and presented a range of strategic solutions, including plug-and-play platforms, end-to-end supply chain solutions, value-added services, and an investment platform.

Supporting the initiative is the first Indian Traders’ Incubation Centre for SMEs and MSMEs anywhere in the world, which aims to nurture them for the first three years through the extensive experience and expertise of DP World UAE Region, and Jafza.

"During his recent visit to the UAE, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, described the UAE as ‘a valuable partner in realising the objective to reach a US$5 trillion economy through a mutually beneficial partnership’.

We strongly believe that the India-UAE bridge is an initiative to support this vision, and as the region’s leading trade enabler, DP World, UAE Region is keen to sustain and build on our excellent partnership in an environment that has allowed both our countries to prosper," said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE Region, and CEO of Jafza.

Jafza is designed to enable SMEs and MSMEs to explore, identify and leverage business opportunities across a region of 3.5 billion consumers. Investors and entrepreneurs can benefit from the state-of-the-art infrastructure, networking and 360-degree logistics support from DP World's flagship facilities, Jebel Ali Port and Jafza.

Participants in the Global SME Business Summit exchanged knowledge on assessing the export potential of products and services, identifying suitable markets, and developing strategies to penetrate new areas through trade associations. DP World's India-UAE bridge complements these efforts as its flagship Free Zone, Jafza, caters to a sizeable MSME industry and is geared for SMEs and MSMEs with its plug-and-play ecosystem for trade and logistics.