NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Indians woke up this morning to joyfully welcome the UAE to the exclusive five-nation club of successful Mars explorers, of which India became a member in 2014.

Virtually every Indian medium - print, online and television - across this country prominently displayed the news that the UAE’s Hope Probe had reached the Mars orbit.

Malayala Manorama, the mass circulation newspaper headquartered in Kerala state with editions also in major cities out of state, published two stories on the mission, one replete with technical details for science students and others with a scientific bent of mind. The second story carried the headline: "Historic moment for the UAE – Hope Probe enters Mars orbit."

The Indian Express in its "Explained" section of the newspaper began with the question: "What next for UAE’s Hope Mars Probe?" It went on to explain in considerable detail the road map of the mission with interesting details such as the difference between the earth’s Calendar and that of Mars.

Hindustan Times, in its Science section prefaced the story with an explanation that it was detailing "all you need to know about UAE’s Mars mission." New Delhi Television (NDTV) showed visuals of UAE officials at mission control breaking into applause when the spacecraft entered the Mars orbit. Its visuals gave viewers an idea of the most perilous stage of the space vehicle’s journey when it had to adjust to Martian gravity at the orbit.

All news reports in India noted that the UAE’s Mars mission was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the federation. Indian television stations also carried clips of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, lit up in red with blue laser lights, to the backdrop of dramatic music.