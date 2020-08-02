UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Media Highlights Barakah Start-up

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) India’s media outlets this morning extensively reported the commissioning of the UAE’s first nuclear power reactor, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Print, television, news websites and other media streams highlighted Barakah’s unique place as the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant.

"The Hindu" newspaper noted that announcement of the commissioning of the reactor, "coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid Al Adha, comes hot on the heels of the UAE’s launch of the Arab world’s first probe to Mars."

"The New Indian Express" newspaper carried the story with the headline: "UAE starts up Arab world's first nuclear power plant," while "The Economic Times" had the headline: "UAE begins start up operations at its first nuclear power plant.

"

"The Times of India" prominently reproduced a tweet by Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna. "This is a historic milestone for the nation with a vision set to deliver a new form of clean energy for the nation." The newspaper also carried a collage of photos making the occasion.

India tv and Republic TV were among the channels which covered the historic occasion and highlighted a statement by Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, that "we are now another step closer to achieving our goal of supplying up to a quarter of our nation’s electricity needs and powering its future growth with safe, reliable, and emissions-free electricity."

Related Topics

India World Electricity Nuclear UAE Vienna Muslim Media TV Arab

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

36 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

51 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

1 hour ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

2 hours ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.