Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 26th October, 2021 (WAM) – India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, is visiting the UAE on 26th and 27th October to attend the Sixth Ministerial Consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced today.

"Muraleedharan is leading the Indian delegation to the Sixth Ministerial Consultations of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, a regional, voluntary and non-binding consultative process between Asian countries of labour origin and destination, which serves as a platform to facilitate regional cooperation on contractual labour mobility, sharing of best experiences and learning from one another’s experience," the Indian Ministry said.

The UAE is the current chair of the process, which was established in 2008.