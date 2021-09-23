Indian Minister hopes for Expo 2020 Dubai’s success

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) New Delhi, 23rd September, 2021 (WAM) – India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has conveyed his country’s best wishes for the success of Expo 2020 Dubai to Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Goyal said this at a joint media appearance with Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi to mark the launch of bilateral negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi to hold talks aimed at improving bilateral economic relations, including expanding the existing trade and investment relationship.

Goyal expressed confidence that India’s multi-dimensional participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will help increase bilateral trade and investment in both directions. Goyal, along with B V R Subrahmanyam, India’s Commerce Secretary, and a high-level delegation, will attend the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.

On 1st October, the day after the ceremonial opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, Goyal will formally inaugurate the India Pavilion at the world exposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will read a three-minute video message at the opening ceremony, where the Commerce Secretary will deliver the welcome address.

Subrahmanyam also participated in the joint media interaction by Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi and Goyal. According to the Commerce Secretary, "the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a five trillion-dollar economy. India’s exceptional fightback against COVID-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai."

The opening night at the India Pavilion will be cultural extravaganza displaying India’s diverse cultural heritage, according to details released here.