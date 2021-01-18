UrduPoint.com
Indian Minister In Charge Of Gulf To Visit UAE

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

Indian minister in charge of Gulf to visit UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 18th January, 2021 (WAM) – V. Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs in charge of India’s relations with the Gulf, will visit UAE from 19th to 21st January, the government announced here today.

"During the visit, Muraleedharan will be meeting with UAE dignitaries and a broad cross-section of the Indian community in UAE," the announcement said. His visit is a follow up to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar’s travel to the UAE in November 2020, when he met the top leadership of the country.

Muraleedharan "will hold talks with the UAE side on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. There will be special focus during the visit on issues related to the Indian community, especially the welfare of Indian workers," his Ministry said in a press release.

"India and UAE have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic. An air bubble arrangement has been functioning successfully between both countries."

