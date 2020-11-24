UrduPoint.com
Indian Minister To Visit UAE

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will visit the UAE for two days from 25th November, Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, announced Monday.

Jaishankar will meet H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on 26th November.

"Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and UAE under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues," Srivastava said.

"India and UAE have maintained close high-level contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Before arriving in the UAE, Jaishankar will be in Bahrain on 24th and 25th November. He will "personally convey the condolences on behalf of the government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the sad demise of the Prime Minister of Bahrain His Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," the Spokesperson said.

