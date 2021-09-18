UrduPoint.com

Indian Minister's Post-COVID Plan For Reviving Civil Aviation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:30 PM

Indian Minister&#039;s post-COVID plan for reviving civil aviation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 18th September, 2021 (WAM) – India’s new Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, plans to restore his country’s position as the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world with over 341 million passengers in the year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of steps, such as getting new legislation passed in Parliament, public outreach and dialogue with state Chief Ministers, Scindia lamented that India was "poised to become the third-largest overall market in three years till the COVID-19 headwinds hit markets across the world."

Central to Scindia’s efforts to reclaim India’s potential as a leading aviation market in the world, is technology. The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General V K Singh, has told Members of the lower House of India’s Parliament, the Lok Sabha, in writing that "contactless, seamless and paperless handling of passengers from the entry gate of terminals to the boarding point" will become a reality at many airports in a phased manner.

Six airports in India are now using facial recognition technology in a project which is at the trial stage. "Upon successful completion, the same will be implemented across other airports in a phased manner," the Minister of State wrote.

The use of such technology will make air travel safer amidst the pandemic and help remove fears of flying among the public. "Route rationalisation in the national airspace is being carried out in coordination with the Indian Air Force, using modern air traffic flow management techniques to develop shorter flight routes and lower fuel consumption by airlines."

Scindia has written to almost all state Chief Ministers requesting their personal intervention in expediting matters for strengthening aviation infrastructure in states. As an example, Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, has been asked for land for the development of aprons, construction of new terminal buildings, cargo complexes and car parking.

Vijayan, in turn, has sought Scindia’s help in relieving the financial burden on unskilled and semi-skilled workers from Kerala who are returning to Gulf following a return of post-COVID stability there. "I request your immediate intervention to make airfares affordable to all, especially unskilled and semi-skilled workers, who form the majority of our people in the Gulf," the Chief Minister wrote.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister World Technology Parliament Car Traffic New Delhi Sabha Same September Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee cancels COVID-19 testing ent ..

1 minute ago
 Third Dubai Customs Consultative Council 2021

Third Dubai Customs Consultative Council 2021

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 63 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 63 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 Two Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured ..

Two Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured - Source

26 minutes ago
 France recalls its ambassadors from US, Australia ..

France recalls its ambassadors from US, Australia over submarine deal

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran pledge to restore ..

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran pledge to restore peace in Afghanistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.