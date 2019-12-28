Indian ministry highlights successful participation at ADIBF

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) NEW DELHI, 28th December, 2019 (WAM) – India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, has listed his Ministry’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, as a highlight of its activities this year.

Releasing a year-end review of the activities of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he spoke of "a series of initiatives in the year 2019 to inform the public worldwide and domestically in a seamless, transparent and accurate manner" of all important strengths of India.

"The India Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2019, wherein India was designated as the Guest of Honour for the Book Fair," was the biggest at the ADIBF and was earmarked as the Guest of Honour Pavilion. About 30 publishing houses from India took part in the fair, as did well-known Indian writers and authors.

The Indian Ministry was also the prime mover of the New Delhi World Book Fair in January this year, at which Sharjah was the "Guest of Honour."