UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Ministry Highlights Successful Participation At ADIBF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Indian ministry highlights successful participation at ADIBF

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) NEW DELHI, 28th December, 2019 (WAM) – India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, has listed his Ministry’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, as a highlight of its activities this year.

Releasing a year-end review of the activities of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he spoke of "a series of initiatives in the year 2019 to inform the public worldwide and domestically in a seamless, transparent and accurate manner" of all important strengths of India.

"The India Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2019, wherein India was designated as the Guest of Honour for the Book Fair," was the biggest at the ADIBF and was earmarked as the Guest of Honour Pavilion. About 30 publishing houses from India took part in the fair, as did well-known Indian writers and authors.

The Indian Ministry was also the prime mover of the New Delhi World Book Fair in January this year, at which Sharjah was the "Guest of Honour."

Related Topics

India World Abu Dhabi Sharjah New Delhi January December 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Somali President Calls for National Unity in After ..

8 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Senate appr ..

8 minutes ago

Several shops demolished in anti encroachment oper ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab visits Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Power Division rejects news regarding electricity ..

8 minutes ago

UAE committed to safety, security of peaceful nucl ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.