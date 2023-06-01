UrduPoint.com

Indian Ministry Of Electronics And Information Technology Launches G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital Innovation Alliance initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) India’s G20 Presidency, which has been ongoing since 1st December, 2022 and will continue until 30th November, 2023, is a watershed moment in the history as it aims to play a significant role by finding realistic solutions for humanity’s well-being and by doing so, to truly embody the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or the ‘World is One Family’.

As part of India’s G20 Presidency, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) initiative under MeitY Startup Hub, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a press release today.

According to the Indian Consulate, the initiative recognises and accelerates the growth of startups from all G20 countries and 9 invited guest countries in Six Sectors - Ed-tech, Health-tech, Agri-tech, Fin-tech, Secured Digital Infrastructure, and Circular Economy that are using digital technologies to solve humanity’s most pressing needs.

A total of 174 startups will be celebrated and supported under this initiative, which will select the 6 top Startups from each of the 29 participating countries, who will be given more than 30 awards along with opportunity to raise funds from investors and engage with corporates.

It will bring them together for 8 weeks of virtual accelerator programme mentored by leading unicorns and global leaders, before the final winners are honoured at the G20-DIA Grand Summit in Bengaluru on 17th - 19th August 2023.

The three-day Summit will be attended by international startups, decision-makers, government officials, along with exhibition attendees.

During the entire duration of this initiative, till October 2023, national and international roadshows and various outreach activities will be conducted in the spirit of “Jan Jagriti and Jan Bhagidari” to ensure inclusivity of all stakeholders and representation of ONE INDIA.

In this context, FICCI, in association Indian Embassy, Consulate General of India Dubai and the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, is planning to organise a Road Show in Dubai on 29th May 2023 at18:30 at the Hotel Taj business Bay, Dubai.

The event is expected to see the attendance of senior government officials from Meity Startup Hub, the Government of India, and relevant stakeholders from the Government of the UAE, UAE startups, UAE-based Indian startups, unicorns, investors, corporates, innovation centre, incubation centre.

