Indian Ocean Rim meeting gets under way

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Senior officials of member governments of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, IORA, began two days of meetings here today, ahead of IORA’s 19th Council of Ministers meeting, due to open Thursday.

The theme of the meeting is: "Promoting a Shared Destiny and Path to Prosperity in the Indian Ocean."

During this week’s ministerial meeting, the United Arab Emirates will take over from South Africa as IORA Chairman, for a two year period running to 2021.

Founded in 1997, the Association, whose headquarters are in Mauritius, is an inter-governmental organisation with 22 member states as well as nine dialogue partners. These partners are countries situated outside the region but who have interests within it. It seeks to promote sustained growth and balanced development within the region.

Today’s sessions commenced with a meeting of the Finance Sub-Committee of the Committee of Senior Officials, CSO, followed by the 21st meeting of the CSO, to discuss a mid-term review and a future Action Plan for IORA.

The inspiration for IORA came from remarks made by former South African President, Nelson Mandela, in 1995. During a visit to India, he noted that "the natural urge of the facts of history and geography should broaden itself to include the concept of an Indian Ocean Rim for socio-economic co-operation."

The Indian Ocean today has maritime trade routes that carry around half of the world’s container ships, one third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two thirds of world oil shipments, according to IORA, making the region an important lifeline for global trade and transport. Nearly 2.7 billion people live in countries bordering the ocean.