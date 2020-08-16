UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Opinion-makers Welcome UAE-Israel Rapprochement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Indian opinion-makers welcome UAE-Israel rapprochement

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 16th August, 2020 (WAM) – India’s influential opinion makers are continuing to analyse and welcome the tripartite statement last week paving the way for normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Taking part in the "Raisina Debates," of India’s biggest think tank, the Observer Research Foundation, ORF, Kabir Taneja said yesterday that "the UAE has risen to become the most influential state, economy and leadership in the Gulf region."

The Raisina Debates are designed to capture the dynamics of global engagements, their challenges and priorities. Taneja is a Fellow at ORF’s Strategic Studies Programme, whose research focuses on the Arab world.

In yesterday’s segment, he noted that while it was normalising relations with Israel, recently "the UAE sent multiple flights of aid materials to Iran to help the country fight the Covid-19 virus. The next two to three months will be crucial to both understand and witness the growth of the normalisation between Israel and the UAE."

Writing in The Economic Times, its Editor, Indrani Bagchi, concluded that "the deal gives UAE pole position as the premier Gulf Arab power, with diplomatic leverage with Israel and the US.

" She said the agreement reached between the UAE, the US and Israel "could, if played right, open the doors for a changed geopolitical arrangement in the middle East."

One of India’s oldest newspapers, The Statesman editorialised that the bilateral normalisation process between the UAE and Israel is at best a good starting point to serve as a template for other countries in the region.

Under the headline, "An important moment," The Indian Express daily predicted that "with some other Gulf states expected to follow the UAE’s lead on Israel, the stage is truly set for a major realignment in a region that is of special significance for India." It marks an important moment in the geopolitics of the Gulf and the Middle East, the newspaper noted.

The Hindu newspaper wrote that "it is a landmark agreement given that the UAE is only the third Arab country and the first in the Gulf recognising Israel."

Related Topics

India World Israel Iran UAE New Delhi Lead Middle East Tank August 2020 From Agreement Best Arab

Recent Stories

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 minutes ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

47 minutes ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.