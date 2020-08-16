Indian opinion-makers welcome UAE-Israel rapprochement

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 16th August, 2020 (WAM) – India’s influential opinion makers are continuing to analyse and welcome the tripartite statement last week paving the way for normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Taking part in the "Raisina Debates," of India’s biggest think tank, the Observer Research Foundation, ORF, Kabir Taneja said yesterday that "the UAE has risen to become the most influential state, economy and leadership in the Gulf region."

The Raisina Debates are designed to capture the dynamics of global engagements, their challenges and priorities. Taneja is a Fellow at ORF’s Strategic Studies Programme, whose research focuses on the Arab world.

In yesterday’s segment, he noted that while it was normalising relations with Israel, recently "the UAE sent multiple flights of aid materials to Iran to help the country fight the Covid-19 virus. The next two to three months will be crucial to both understand and witness the growth of the normalisation between Israel and the UAE."

Writing in The Economic Times, its Editor, Indrani Bagchi, concluded that "the deal gives UAE pole position as the premier Gulf Arab power, with diplomatic leverage with Israel and the US.

" She said the agreement reached between the UAE, the US and Israel "could, if played right, open the doors for a changed geopolitical arrangement in the middle East."

One of India’s oldest newspapers, The Statesman editorialised that the bilateral normalisation process between the UAE and Israel is at best a good starting point to serve as a template for other countries in the region.

Under the headline, "An important moment," The Indian Express daily predicted that "with some other Gulf states expected to follow the UAE’s lead on Israel, the stage is truly set for a major realignment in a region that is of special significance for India." It marks an important moment in the geopolitics of the Gulf and the Middle East, the newspaper noted.

The Hindu newspaper wrote that "it is a landmark agreement given that the UAE is only the third Arab country and the first in the Gulf recognising Israel."