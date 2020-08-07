UrduPoint.com
Indian Plane From Dubai Crash-lands At Calicut Airport

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut airport

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) NEW DELHI, 7th August, 2020 (WAM) – An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway and crashed while landing in heavy rain in Calicut, Kerala state, tonight.

"Several passengers are injured," an Air India spokesman said. Evacuation and salvage operations are expected to last throughout the night because of heavy downpour.

Local television channels showed the fuselage of the plane split into two. They said there are several fatalities, including the pilot and the co-pilot, and serious injuries.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, who is in charge of the Gulf, said the aircraft was carrying 184 passengers and six crew. It was a repatriation flight with all passengers returning home owing to COVID-19 disruptions.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered an enquiry into the accident.

The airport has opened two emergency numbers, +91 483 2719493 and ++91 495 2376901 for more information about survivors of the flight, IX 1344.

