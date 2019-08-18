Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumbai

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the underground Bunker Museum in Mumbai, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Sunday.

The British-era bunker, discovered in 2016, has 13 rooms including a Central Artillery Store, said the official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president's office.

The 15,000-square feet underground bunker museum at Raj Bhavan, the official residences of the state Governor, has virtual reality booths in which visitors can "time travel" to the 19th century. The museum will be opened to the public later this year.

ANI quoted officials as saying that the bunker was built in the 19th century to fire cannons at approaching enemy ships.