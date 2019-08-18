UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian President Inaugurates Bunker Museum In Mumbai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumbai

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the underground Bunker Museum in Mumbai, Asian news International, ANI, reported on Sunday.

The British-era bunker, discovered in 2016, has 13 rooms including a Central Artillery Store, said the official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president's office.

The 15,000-square feet underground bunker museum at Raj Bhavan, the official residences of the state Governor, has virtual reality booths in which visitors can "time travel" to the 19th century. The museum will be opened to the public later this year.

ANI quoted officials as saying that the bunker was built in the 19th century to fire cannons at approaching enemy ships.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Century Fire Governor Twitter Sunday 2016 Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

3 hours ago

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.