UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Calls For 'vaccination Festival' Against Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Indian prime minister calls for 'vaccination festival' against pandemic

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) Faced with rapidly rising new COVID-19 infections, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight sought to convert the medical ritual of vaccination into a festival with the aim of inoculating 100 percent of the population aged 45 and above in India's worst-hit districts.

Addressing an emergency meeting of all state chief ministers, Modi called for a 'Vaccination Festival' – "Teeka Utsav" in Hindi – between 11th April and 14th April. Jyotiba Phule, an Indian social reformer in the 19th century was born on 11th April and his birth anniversary is widely celebrated. 14th April is the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of India’s constitution.

Modi is known for unconventional steps which get the masses involved in campaigns such as the one to contain the Coronavirus. Last year as the pandemic spread and amidst the rigours of lockdown, he got people into innovative campaigns to create awareness of the dangers from COVID-19. The vaccine festival is one such initiative.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that "a challenging situation is emerging again. We need to fight the second surge in cases. This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most States, the administration has also become relaxed."

He urged the chief ministers to deal with the surge on a "war-footing" in the next two to three weeks.

Related Topics

India Century Prime Minister Narendra Modi April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

White House Says Russia Has More Troops on Ukraine ..

6 minutes ago

Multi-national Air Exercise "Aces Meet 2021-1" co ..

6 minutes ago

98 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago

Poor diabetes control in children tied to high ris ..

6 minutes ago

Gunmen kill truck driver in Khuzdar

6 minutes ago

Global initiative launched to tackle marine litter ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.