Indian Prime Minister Congratulates UAE On First Astronaut In Space

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Indian Prime Minister congratulates UAE on first astronaut in space

Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, has congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the first Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori's successful start to his space mission

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, has congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the first Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori's successful start to his space mission.

In his tweet on the occasion, Moodi said, "Very happy to learn of the successful start to what will surely be a fabulous journey into outer space by our brother Hazza."

He added that India takes inspiration from the UAE for its human space programme as the country plans to send an Indian into space by 2022.

Moodi wrote, "We take inspiration from this feat of a good and close friend for our own human space flight programme which will take an Indian into space on an Indian spacecraft by the year 2022!"

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, on Wednesday announced the successful launch of the space mission carrying the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-15, at 5:57 pm UAE time.

This is the UAE’s first mission to the International Space Station, ISS, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

