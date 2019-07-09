Indian Prime Minister receives Abdullah bin Zayed

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his accompanying delegation, as part of the His Highness' official visit to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Prime Minister Modi, who relayed his greetings to the UAE leadership, wishing the country further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and India, and means of boosting them across various sectors to realise the goals and aspirations of the two countries. Sheikh Abdullah and Prime Minister Modi also reviewed regional and international developments, and exchanged views on various issues of mutual concern.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlighted the strategic relations between the two friendly countries, adding that they have witnessed qualitative leaps across multiple arenas in the past few years. Sheikh Abdullah went on to note that there is a continued desire to further strengthen said ties for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, the Prime Minister of India welcome Sheikh Abdullah's visit to New Delhi, expressing his hopes that the visit will produce desirable outcomes that further contribute to the strengthening of relations between the UAE and India. He also emphasised his country's drive to advance cooperation with the UAE via bilateral partnerships that serve the development, progress and prosperity of the two nations.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, was also present during the meeting.

UAE and India ministerial representatives previously held the 12th session of the UAE-India Joint Commission Meeting, JCM, in December 2018 in Abu Dhabi.