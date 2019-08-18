UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister To Visit UAE Saturday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will start a visit to the UAE this Saturday.

During the visit, Modi will deliberate with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, prospects to enhance the long-standing friendship relations and strategic co-operation between the UAE and India.

They will also discuss the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.

The visit goes in line with their mutual desire to promote collaboration and friendship to the best interest of their two countries.

