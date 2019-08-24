UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Wraps Up Two-day State Visit To UAE

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:15 PM

Indian Prime Minister wraps up two-day state visit to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi left Abu Dhabi on Saturday capping a two-day state visit to the UAE.

Modi was seen off at Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Airport Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed crowns Indian PM with Order of Z ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Indian PM discuss bilateral ..

35 minutes ago

Sindh cabinet approves Women Agriculture Act 2019 ..

35 minutes ago

Taliban Say Tentatively Agreed With US on Time Fra ..

35 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 24 Aug 2019

37 minutes ago

Scotland 17 France 14 Rugby World Cup warm-up Test ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.