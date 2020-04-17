Indian Railway offers 10,500 isolation beds; Kerala records low mortality rate

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Indian government on Thursday said that Indian Railway has arranged over 10,500 isolation beds in railway hospitals for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, patients, apart from converting over 5000 train coaches into quarantine facilities.

"The Indian Railways has also provided over 1.6 million free meals till 15th April. From 24th March to 14th April, over 800,000 wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functional," Asian news International, ANI, quoted an official as saying on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another ANI report said the South Indian State of Kerala that reported the first COVID-19 case on 30th January was able to flatten the curve within three months, with 147 active cases against 245 recovered cases as of Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, about what worked for Kerala, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that even before India's first case was reported in Kerala of a returnee from Wuhan in China, a control room was opened on January 24.

"It was due to planning that we were able to keep the COVID -19 mortality rate in Kerala low at 0.5 percent, but in the world, it is more than 5 percent," she said.

In some places, it is even more than 10 percent, Shailaja pointed out. The discharging rate is also very high in Kerala because of the systematic work, the minister said.

She said the prior experience of handling Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala and containing it helped her team.