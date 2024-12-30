Indian railways to become net zero by 2030

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Indian Railways, the fourth-largest rail system in the world by size, is to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

In a race against time to achieve this objective, it has commissioned 487 MW of solar plants as of last month. These are both mounted rooftop on trains and ground-level equipment.

In addition, 103 MW of wind power plants have been commissioned. “Additionally, 100 MW of Renewable Energy – Round the Clock has also started flowing,” the Railways said in a press release updating its efforts to mitigate climate change.

Towards the objective of reducing global warming, approximately 2015 MW of renewable capacity is being commissioned, the press release said.

In a year-end report on the state of India’s rail network, it said 80 heritage train stations and 78 heritage buildings and structures have been upgraded.

As part of India’s first Bullet Train project, now under construction, 243 km of viaducts have been built on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. India’s Bullet Train is modelled on Japan’s famous high-speed Shinkansen.