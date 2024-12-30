Open Menu

Indian Railways To Become Net Zero By 2030

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Indian railways to become net zero by 2030

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Indian Railways, the fourth-largest rail system in the world by size, is to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

In a race against time to achieve this objective, it has commissioned 487 MW of solar plants as of last month. These are both mounted rooftop on trains and ground-level equipment.

In addition, 103 MW of wind power plants have been commissioned. “Additionally, 100 MW of Renewable Energy – Round the Clock has also started flowing,” the Railways said in a press release updating its efforts to mitigate climate change.

Towards the objective of reducing global warming, approximately 2015 MW of renewable capacity is being commissioned, the press release said.

In a year-end report on the state of India’s rail network, it said 80 heritage train stations and 78 heritage buildings and structures have been upgraded.

As part of India’s first Bullet Train project, now under construction, 243 km of viaducts have been built on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. India’s Bullet Train is modelled on Japan’s famous high-speed Shinkansen.

Related Topics

India World Japan 2015 Race

Recent Stories

No deal on establishment or foreign pressure, says ..

No deal on establishment or foreign pressure, says Imran Khan

4 seconds ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation

5 minutes ago
 2024 year of economic stabilization, reviving grow ..

2024 year of economic stabilization, reviving growth & recovery: Dr Suleri

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Bilallah ..

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Bilallah Shah conducts surprise visit ..

12 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh calls on Home Minister Ziaul Hasan

IGP Sindh calls on Home Minister Ziaul Hasan

9 minutes ago
 Nasirabad Police recover big fireworks cache

Nasirabad Police recover big fireworks cache

9 minutes ago
PSB initiates sport clubs' scrutiny to ensure NSFs ..

PSB initiates sport clubs' scrutiny to ensure NSFs' legitimacy, transparency

9 minutes ago
 KP Govt extends winter vacations upto January 6

KP Govt extends winter vacations upto January 6

9 minutes ago
 Civil Services Academy officers visit Safe City Is ..

Civil Services Academy officers visit Safe City Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 NA body shows concerns over non-fulfillment of vac ..

NA body shows concerns over non-fulfillment of vacant positions in PIMS

9 minutes ago
 Two arrested over jubilant firing

Two arrested over jubilant firing

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest landlord over charges of sexually ab ..

Police arrest landlord over charges of sexually abusing tenant girl in Lahore

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East