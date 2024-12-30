Indian Railways To Become Net Zero By 2030
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Indian Railways, the fourth-largest rail system in the world by size, is to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.
In a race against time to achieve this objective, it has commissioned 487 MW of solar plants as of last month. These are both mounted rooftop on trains and ground-level equipment.
In addition, 103 MW of wind power plants have been commissioned. “Additionally, 100 MW of Renewable Energy – Round the Clock has also started flowing,” the Railways said in a press release updating its efforts to mitigate climate change.
Towards the objective of reducing global warming, approximately 2015 MW of renewable capacity is being commissioned, the press release said.
In a year-end report on the state of India’s rail network, it said 80 heritage train stations and 78 heritage buildings and structures have been upgraded.
As part of India’s first Bullet Train project, now under construction, 243 km of viaducts have been built on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. India’s Bullet Train is modelled on Japan’s famous high-speed Shinkansen.
Recent Stories
No deal on establishment or foreign pressure, says Imran Khan
Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation
2024 year of economic stabilization, reviving growth & recovery: Dr Suleri
Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Bilallah Shah conducts surprise visit ..
IGP Sindh calls on Home Minister Ziaul Hasan
Nasirabad Police recover big fireworks cache
PSB initiates sport clubs' scrutiny to ensure NSFs' legitimacy, transparency
KP Govt extends winter vacations upto January 6
Civil Services Academy officers visit Safe City Islamabad
NA body shows concerns over non-fulfillment of vacant positions in PIMS
Two arrested over jubilant firing
Police arrest landlord over charges of sexually abusing tenant girl in Lahore
More Stories From Middle East
-
Indian railways to become net zero by 20305 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation5 minutes ago
-
UN Secretary-General calls for 2025 to mark new beginning20 minutes ago
-
UAE media sector shapes future through key milestones in 202420 minutes ago
-
Arab astronomical observations contribute to guiding NASA spacecraft35 minutes ago
-
Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 202550 minutes ago
-
Global population reaches 8.156 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains2 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary cooperation2 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations2 hours ago
-
2024 warmest year on record: WMO3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics 20243 hours ago