Indian Scale-ups Eye Partnerships With UAE Entities As Dubai Tech Tour Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Indian scale-ups eye partnerships with UAE entities as Dubai Tech Tour concludes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the successful conclusion of the first-ever Dubai Tech Tour, a virtual trade mission joined by 15 Indian scale-ups specialising in fintech and healthtech, as several delegates are now one step closer to securing business partnerships in the Dubai market.

Organised by Dubai Startup Hub and Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Mumbai in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub, the Dubai Tech Tour familiarised participating scale-ups with Dubai’s economy, business environment and competitive advantages.

During the three-week mission, the scale-ups took part in more than 160 meetings with public and private sector stakeholders from the UAE, while they also pitched their businesses to prospective investors and business partners.

A total of seven virtual events were organised as part of the Dubai Tech Tour, which was attended by over 600 participants, including 30 UAE entities. Six high-potential scale-ups were selected to participate in the third cohort of Market Access, a Dubai Startup Hub programme that fosters business partnerships between corporates and start-ups.

More Stories From Middle East

