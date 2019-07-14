Indian senior provincial official urges Odisha-Dubai direct flight

BHUBANESWAR, Odisha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Indian state of Odisha has urged the Centre to take steps for launching direct international flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai to meet the growing need of travellers.

The State has been witnessing rise in traffic to various international destinations due to increase in industrial investments and tourist footfall, Mr. Patnaik said in a letter to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, according to Press Trust of India, PTI.

"Various international airlines have evinced interest to start international flight operations from Biju Patnaik International Airport here to Dubai," he said.

However, restriction on landing rights has been a deterrent to such operations by international airlines, Mr. Patnaik said.

In the absence of direct flights from the State to international destinations such as Dubai and other countries in the middle East, passengers face difficulties to go to their desired places, he said.