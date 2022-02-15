UrduPoint.com

Indian State Of Andhra Pradesh Conducts Investment Event In Abu Dhabi

Published February 15, 2022

Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment event in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) ABU DHABI, 15th February 2022 – The south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducted an investment roadshow at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The event was organised along with Andhra Pradesh’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai where a delegation of senior government officials presented the investment opportunities in the state.

The Department of Industries and Commerce and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development board (AP EDB) of the state government have coordinated the participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai along with investment roadshows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi during 11th to 17th February.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister of Industries and Commerce, Infrastructure and Investments, IT, Skill Development and Training at Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government, said the state has built a strong ecosystem by initiating economic development programmes, establishing key institutions at the grassroots level for decentralised implementation of programmes and initiatives, and developing a robust action plan for intensive monitoring of implementation and results.

"While we focus on attracting investments and creating jobs, our long-term agenda is to build a society which can produce job creators and not just job seekers," he said.

The state’s model of development is based on four pillars such as investing in future, transforming governance, driving economic growth and environmental and Social Governance (ESG), Reddy explained.

Karikel Valaven, Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Commerce, Infrastructure and Investment department of Government of AP, said the state is one of the leading industrialised states in India.

It is the 8th largest state in India and is strategically located on India’s east coast with a 974 km long coastline. AP is blessed with abundant natural resources, mineral wealth, and presents a low-risk and easy environment for businesses to grow, he explained.

There are investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh in manufacturing, ports and logistics, tourism, IT and electronics, industrial parks and industrial corridors, food processing, fishing harbours etc., Valaven said.

Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Zulfi Ravdjee, Advisor to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and special representative to middle east and far east; top executives of Indian business and Professional Group in Abu Dhabi (IBPG) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Abu Dhabi were also present at the event.

