UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian State Of Maharashtra Tightens COVID-19 Curbs Owing To Delta Plus Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

Indian state of Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs owing to Delta Plus variant

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 25th June, 2021 (WAM) – India’s financial capital of Mumbai will see no immediate relief from restrictions imposed to check the transmission of COVID-19. Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, tonight did away with two levels of liberal relaxation of restrictions in the state.

The tightening of curbs follows the first death in Maharashtra due to the Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus. An 80-year-old woman with comorbidities died in Ratnagiri district from this variant, according to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases of the Delta Plus variant in India.

The state government said tonight that the Delta Plus strain of infection had become a "variant of concern" because of its characteristics including increased transmissibility.

Hence the decision to do away for now with levels 1 and 2, which had meant very few restrictions.

So far, Maharashtra had five levels of restrictions depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in an area. Henceforth there will only three levels with curbs progressively rising: level 5 will have the most severe restrictions.

The elimination of levels 1 and 2 will mean malls and theatres cannot remain open. Restaurants can provide dine-in services only till 4 pm daily.

Only essential workers and healthcare professionals can travel by local trains. Suburban trains are the life line of cities like Mumbai. Government offices in the state will now function with 50 per cent attendance.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Died New Delhi June Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

31 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Maintain Occasional Contacts ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

3 minutes ago

Moscow orders workers home after record daily viru ..

3 minutes ago

All Jamia mosques to be solarized across KP: Akbar ..

5 minutes ago

ICAO Did Not Get Full Answers in Ryanair Incident, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.