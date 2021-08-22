UrduPoint.com

Indian Textiles Sector Attracts UAE Investments

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Indian textiles sector attracts UAE investments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 22nd August, 2021 (WAM) – The UAE is emerging as a growing investor in India’s textiles sector even as India steps up its efforts to quadruple the exports of handloom textiles in the next three years.

The Ministry of Textiles here today set up a high-level, eight-member, experts’ committee to double the production of handlooms and boost exports. The committee has been tasked with preparing a roadmap to achieve these targets, an announcement said.

Investments from the UAE in India’s textiles sector, a new area of entrepreneurial interest, amounted to US$23.09 million in the last five years and is growing, the Ministry said in a statement on foreign direct investments, which covered the period up to 31st March 2021, which marks the end of the financial year in India.

The UAE topped the chart of investors from the GCC in the textile sector with Oman and Qatar in second and third places.

The high-level committee is headed by Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India.

It has been asked to submit its report in 45 days.

Simultaneously, the government has released funds worth Indian rupees 1.25 billion (US$16 million) for eight Centres of Excellences in textile research across India, the Ministry announced.

In addition, 10 new Handloom Design Resource Centres are to be set up by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) "with the objective to build and create design-oriented excellence in handlooms to facilitate exports," the Ministry’s statement said.

The NIFT’s 17 campuses across India have been serving as "knowledge service providers in the area of design development and positioning of handlooms." These initiatives have been occasioned by the National Handloom Day, which falls in August.

The Minster of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, said on this occasion that "handlooms are a symbol of India’s rich and varied cultural heritage." She said this sector is also a vehicle for women’s empowerment since more than 70 per cent of all weavers and allied workers in India are women.

Related Topics

India Technology Exports UAE Oman Vehicle Qatar New Delhi March August Women Textile All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

41 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

56 minutes ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

1 hour ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.