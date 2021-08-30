UrduPoint.com

Indians Welcome UAE's Decision To Allow Vaccinated Tourists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Indians welcome UAE&#039;s decision to allow vaccinated tourists

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) New Delhi, 30th August, 2021 (WAM) – Indians are responding enthusiastically in kind to the UAE’s decision to reopen tourist visas to people from all countries who are fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Travel agents from east to west and from north to south of India today reported a flood of enquiries for flight bookings to UAE airports and a surge in ticketing for flights which have already been confirmed.

"An international holiday destination is set to reopen with the UAE announcing that it would issue visas to all fully vaccinated tourists," The Times of India reported. "Dubai was the second biggest destination for travellers after Bangkok before the pandemic," the newspaper quoted Anil Punjabi, Chairman for the eastern states of the travel Agents Federation of India.

With big attractions in the UAE, such as EXPO 2020 Dubai, T20 cricket World Cup 2021and the game’s Indian Premier League on the anvil, Indians are eager to visit the emirates.

"As UAE resumes tourist visa, flight rates soar," a headline in The Hindu daily read. Many Indians, who had put off family visits to the UAE, are now rushing to take advantage of the opening up.

"The reopening of Dubai has come at the right time. EXPO 2020 Dubai is a global event. Thousands of Indians will be eager to attend this event that will be an experience in itself," one newspaper quoted Manav Soni, Chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India, as saying.

