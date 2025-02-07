MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its key repo rate for the first time in nearly five years on Friday to provide stimulus to the economy, which is expected to grow at its slowest pace in four years in the current fiscal year.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three RBI and three external members, cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent after having kept it unchanged for eleven straight policy meetings.