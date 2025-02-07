India's Central Bank Delivers First Rate Cut In Nearly 5 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its key repo rate for the first time in nearly five years on Friday to provide stimulus to the economy, which is expected to grow at its slowest pace in four years in the current fiscal year.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three RBI and three external members, cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent after having kept it unchanged for eleven straight policy meetings.
Recent Stories
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
UAE President arrives in France on working visit
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony
SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations
Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's consumer market to maintain steady growth in Q16 minutes ago
-
India's central bank delivers first rate cut in nearly 5 years6 minutes ago
-
Vietnam’s FDI inflow soars by 48.6% in January51 minutes ago
-
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief1 hour ago
-
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-France Framework for ..9 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial9 hours ago
-
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah10 hours ago
-
UAE President arrives in France on working visit10 hours ago
-
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%10 hours ago
-
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library11 hours ago
-
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony11 hours ago
-
SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations11 hours ago