India’s coronavirus cases cross half a million

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) India’s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed half a million on Saturday with another record 24-hour jump of 18,552 infections, The Associated Press reported today.

The Health Ministry also recorded 384 new deaths, raising the total to 15,685.

The surge prompted authorities in the northeastern state of Assam to impose a two-week lockdown in the state capital of Gauhati. About 700 new cases were reported there in just four days.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the rest of Assam will be placed under a night curfew and weekend lockdowns.