India’s Flagship Geoeconomics Meet Opens In New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 01:46 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – The 10th edition of India’s flagship annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics opened in New Delhi today with participation by 125 countries.

Called the Raisina Dialogue, it was inaugurated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, is the Chief Guest at this year’s conference.

“Several former heads of state and heads of government, serving ministers from all continents, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, academics, scholars on strategic affairs and experts from leading think tanks are participating in Raisina Dialogue 2025,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.

The annual conference is organised by this Ministry along with Indian think tank, the Observer Research Foundation.

Its theme this year is “Kalachakra – People, Peace and Planet”. Kalachakra in Sanskrit language means wheel of time.

During the next three days, decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other over six thematic pillars, which include trade, supply chains and exchange rates, rewriting development with a new plan and investing in peace.

About 3,500 delegates are attending in person, the Ministry said.

