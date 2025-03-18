India’s Flagship Geoeconomics Meet Opens In New Delhi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 01:46 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – The 10th edition of India’s flagship annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics opened in New Delhi today with participation by 125 countries.
Called the Raisina Dialogue, it was inaugurated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, is the Chief Guest at this year’s conference.
“Several former heads of state and heads of government, serving ministers from all continents, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, academics, scholars on strategic affairs and experts from leading think tanks are participating in Raisina Dialogue 2025,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.
The annual conference is organised by this Ministry along with Indian think tank, the Observer Research Foundation.
Its theme this year is “Kalachakra – People, Peace and Planet”. Kalachakra in Sanskrit language means wheel of time.
During the next three days, decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other over six thematic pillars, which include trade, supply chains and exchange rates, rewriting development with a new plan and investing in peace.
About 3,500 delegates are attending in person, the Ministry said.
Recent Stories
Stranded U.S. astronauts to return to Earth on Tuesday
Nahyan bin Mubarak praises art, creativity at Grand Finale of Global Musical 'Ra ..
UAE-U.S. Partnership: Driving global stability & development
COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security
New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
More Stories From Middle East
-
UK businesses see Middle East as prime investment destination1 second ago
-
Stranded U.S. astronauts to return to Earth on Tuesday5 seconds ago
-
India’s flagship geoeconomics meet opens in New Delhi12 seconds ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak praises art, creativity at Grand Finale of Global Musical 'Rajadhiraaj' in Dubai15 seconds ago
-
UAE-U.S. Partnership: Driving global stability & development1 minute ago
-
20% rise in licencing service providers’ compliance with regulations, legislation: RTA16 hours ago
-
Sharjah’s Deputy Ruler opens Islamic art exhibition in Oman17 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives executive management of Cleveland Clinic17 hours ago
-
King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction17 hours ago
-
Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividend distribution at Annual General Meeting17 hours ago
-
Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification19 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive housing facilities ..19 hours ago