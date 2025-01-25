Open Menu

India's Indore, Udaipur Recognised As 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) NEW DELHI, 25th January, 2025 (WAM) – Two Indian cities have been accredited as Wetland Cities of the World for the first time, adding to South Asia’s sustainable development.

The two cities are Indore in Madhya Pradesh state and Udaipur in Rajasthan state, India’s Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, has announced.

Accreditation of “Wetlands of International Importance” is done under the Ramsar Convention, an inter-governmental treaty to which 90 percent of United Nations members have acceded. The Treaty entered into force in 1975.

India joined the Ramsar Convention in 1982 and has designated 85 wetlands under its national programme.

Indore and Udaipur are, however, the first Indian cities to get international accreditation. There are 31 accredited Wetland Cities of the World.

Yadav said: “The achievement indicates an emphasis laid by India on holistic development of urban areas without compromising on ecological conservation.”

Responding to Yadav’s announcement, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said the accreditation “reflects India’s strong commitment to nurturing harmony between nature and urban growth.”

He hoped this achievement will inspire more people to keep working towards creating “greener, cleaner and more eco-friendly urban spaces across India.”

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Udaipur Indore New Delhi January Asia

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

21 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

36 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

2 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

3 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East