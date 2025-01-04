Open Menu

India’s Islands To Be Fully Powered By Renewable Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 12:45 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will become the first two Union Territories in India to achieve the goal of 100 percent renewable energy generation through solar panels and windmills.

This decision was taken by the Island Development Agency chaired by India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.

India’s Federal structure is composed of eight Union Territories and 28 States. Unlike the islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, none of them have enough wind or solar power to achieve such a goal.

Shah asked the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to install solar panels in all households across both island groups to achieve the goal of 100 percent renewable energy generation, the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau said in a press release.

He “underscored the importance of advancing solar and wind energy initiatives in both the island groups,” the press release said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the farthest outposts of India towards South East Asia. Lakshadweep is off the coast of Kerala in India’s South.

The Island Development Agency was set up in 2017 to develop India’s maritime economy while preserving the natural eco-systems of remote islands.

India’s States are self-governed while Union Territories are administered by the federal government in New Delhi.

