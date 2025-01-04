India’s Islands To Be Fully Powered By Renewable Energy
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 12:45 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will become the first two Union Territories in India to achieve the goal of 100 percent renewable energy generation through solar panels and windmills.
This decision was taken by the Island Development Agency chaired by India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.
India’s Federal structure is composed of eight Union Territories and 28 States. Unlike the islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, none of them have enough wind or solar power to achieve such a goal.
Shah asked the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to install solar panels in all households across both island groups to achieve the goal of 100 percent renewable energy generation, the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau said in a press release.
He “underscored the importance of advancing solar and wind energy initiatives in both the island groups,” the press release said.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the farthest outposts of India towards South East Asia. Lakshadweep is off the coast of Kerala in India’s South.
The Island Development Agency was set up in 2017 to develop India’s maritime economy while preserving the natural eco-systems of remote islands.
India’s States are self-governed while Union Territories are administered by the federal government in New Delhi.
Recent Stories
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
More Stories From Middle East
-
India’s islands to be fully powered by renewable energy2 minutes ago
-
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru2 minutes ago
-
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza17 minutes ago
-
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia1 hour ago
-
Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh2 hours ago
-
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres2 hours ago
-
Italy's gas reserves near 80%2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia11 hours ago
-
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed14 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha Hind’ campaign14 hours ago
-
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorganise Civil Defence Authority17 hours ago
-
Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourists in 11 months17 hours ago