India's Maritime Heritage Complex Celebrates 45 Century-old Maritime Heritage

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The National Maritime Heritage Complex, set to resurrect India’s seafaring traditions, is taking shape in Lothal in India's Gujarat state.

Nearly three quarters of the first phase of this project has been completed, Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed after inspecting the site of the Complex.

“The Heritage Complex will provide a platform for maritime education, and foster collaboration between India’s maritime community and the global industry,” Sonowal said.

“It is a crucial step toward resurrecting India’s ancient maritime history of more than 45 centuries ago.”

Lothal was the site of the world’s oldest known artificial dock, archaeological excavations have revealed. It was also the site of an ancient trading city with which commerce flourished all the way to Egypt dating back to 2400 BCE.

The site, which is part of the Indus Valley Civilisation, has been nominated to be enlisted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

